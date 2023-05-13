Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.