Foster & Motley Inc. Has $813,000 Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

