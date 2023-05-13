Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,705 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $41.53 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -129.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -524.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

