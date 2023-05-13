Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ HST opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.29.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
