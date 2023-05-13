Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,139 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $220.77 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

