Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 266 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

