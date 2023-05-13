Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 8,386 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

