FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Barbara Adams Acquires 3,572 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.89 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

