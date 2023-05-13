FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.74

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 12208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

FUJIFILM Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

