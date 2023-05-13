Gala Price Hits $0.0296 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $206.69 million and $109.38 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

