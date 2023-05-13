GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.77 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

