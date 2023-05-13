Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,933,651.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,933,651.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

IT stock opened at $310.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.