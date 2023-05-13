Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IT traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.63. 611,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total value of $1,215,405.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total value of $1,215,405.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,320 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.