Gary Stephen May Sells 2,618 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,419,000 after buying an additional 273,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.14.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

