Gary Strong Acquires 500 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Gary Strong acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Strong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Gary Strong purchased 614 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $14,122.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 34.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

See Also

