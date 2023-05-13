GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.60

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04), with a volume of 14592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.25.

Insider Activity

In other GCM Resources news, insider Keith Fulton acquired 317,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.80 ($12,017.41). 24.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

