Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Gen Digital has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gen Digital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

