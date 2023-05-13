Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Gen Digital Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of GEN opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Gen Digital has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
