Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 19,762 Shares of WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$18,991.28 ($12,919.24).
WAM Strategic Value Price Performance
WAM Strategic Value Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 2nd. This is an increase from WAM Strategic Value’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.54%.
WAM Strategic Value Company Profile
