Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 19,762 Shares of WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$18,991.28 ($12,919.24).

WAM Strategic Value Price Performance

WAM Strategic Value Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 2nd. This is an increase from WAM Strategic Value’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.54%.

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

