Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,089,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,604 shares of company stock worth $687,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 404.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

