GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.35.

GitLab stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of -0.31. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

