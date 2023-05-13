Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 526,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 305,623 shares.The stock last traded at $81.56 and had previously closed at $81.74.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

