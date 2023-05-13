Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $847.77

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 847.77 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 826.90 ($10.43). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 845.20 ($10.66), with a volume of 193,862 shares trading hands.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 862.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 848.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 23.75 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.

Insider Activity at Grafton Group

Grafton Group Company Profile

In other Grafton Group news, insider Eric Born bought 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £98,310 ($124,050.47). In other news, insider Eric Born purchased 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £98,310 ($124,050.47). Also, insider Rosheen McGuckian purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.17) per share, for a total transaction of £17,036.25 ($21,496.85). 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

