Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $577.16. 11,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,167. Graham has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $583.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.62.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.