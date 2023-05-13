Greenspring Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after buying an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,711,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after purchasing an additional 821,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 590,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $32.85 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

