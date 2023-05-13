Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $378.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

