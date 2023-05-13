Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

NYSE WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $145.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

