Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $145.37.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.