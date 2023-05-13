Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of GRGSF stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

About Grieg Seafood ASA

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.