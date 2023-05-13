Guggenheim Increases Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $74.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

