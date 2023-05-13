Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at JMP Securities

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAE. Mizuho upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

