Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 188,771 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $44,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

HAL stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

