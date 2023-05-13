Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,746. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

