Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.67. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Sarah M. Cunningham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $35,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 177,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

