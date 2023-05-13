Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.7 %

HBI opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.9% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

