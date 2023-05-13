Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.7 %

HBI opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.9% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Analyst Recommendations for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

