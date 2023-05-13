Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Cap of $18.89 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.89 million and $1.48 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $27.73 or 0.00103056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

