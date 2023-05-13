HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.66 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.