HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 4,211.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 658,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other news, Director Neil J. Kaback bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,597 shares in the company, valued at $314,595.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil J. Kaback purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,597 shares in the company, valued at $314,595.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,784 shares of company stock worth $645,358. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.3 %

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.