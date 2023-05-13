HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of First Financial worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 710,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,560 shares of company stock worth $161,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.