HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $438.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

