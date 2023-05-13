HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.94. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.70 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

