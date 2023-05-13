HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.01.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.28%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.57) to GBX 4,500 ($56.78) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

