HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 13,890 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

OXY opened at $58.09 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

