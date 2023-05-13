HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 14,881 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

AZPN stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.40 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

