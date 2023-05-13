HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 57,318 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

