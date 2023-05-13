HC Wainwright Boosts Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $49.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.58.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.33.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,492 shares in the company, valued at $472,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,342 shares of company stock worth $1,646,576 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

