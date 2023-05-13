HC Wainwright Cuts Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target to $25.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRBU. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 717.79%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $24,943,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,668,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 1,597,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 1,556,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,087,038 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

