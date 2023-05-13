HC Wainwright Raises Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target to $32.00

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

KDNY stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,889,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

