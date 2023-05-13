HC Wainwright Raises McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $18.50

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $18.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MUX stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

