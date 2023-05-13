Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.8 %

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

