Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0514

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $12.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00040529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,339,789,226 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,339,789,226.047222 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0518988 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $18,610,242.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

